Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Future for recreational marijuana use in Virginia seems inevitable, but uncertain
Virginia medical marijuana patients and providers say they're happy with a new state law making it easier to access medical cannabis as the Commonwealth moves towards the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Bill to stop employers from firing legal marijuana users approved by DC Council
Should your employer be able to fire you for legally smoke marijuana in a place where it’s legal? According to a new bill, unanimously approved by the D.C. Council, the answer should be no.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
150 pounds of marijuana seized at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs officials
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 100 parcels of marijuana weighing 150 pounds at Washington Dulles International Airport that were destined for London over the weekend.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
New Jersey will begin recreational marijuana sales soon. Here’s where it’s legal in the U.S.
The newest industry in the Garden State has an estimated 800,000 potential recreational customers, and roughly 800,000 more potential marijuana “tourists."
3 toddlers exposed to THC at Virginia daycare; owner arrested
A daycare owner has been arrested in Stafford after three toddlers were exposed to THC, according to police.
New Jersey to begin recreational marijuana sales next week, governor says
New Jersey residents over 21-years-old will be allowed to purchase recreational marijuana in the Garden State next week, according to Governor Phil Murphy.
Marijuana gifting businesses could be shut down in DC
DC Council is set to take up emergency legislation on Tuesday that would end marijuana gifting businesses in the District in an effort to crack down on the growing and illicit marketplace.
Senate unanimously passes marijuana research bill
Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would cut through the red tape to more easily allow medical and scientific research into marijuana.
Marijuana legalization moves forward in Maryland with passage of 2 bills
Marijuana legalization took a small step forward Friday in Maryland as the House passed two bills that could put the state on a path to a referendum vote this fall.
Bill introduced to help implement legalization of marijuana in Maryland
A bill has been introduced in the Maryland House of Delegates that would help implement a path to adult recreational marijuana should Marylanders vote to legalize cannabis in the 2022 General Election.
Marijuana smokers may be more impaired while driving than they think, study suggests
Participants in the study who were not given a placebo felt ready to drive an hour and a half after smoking marijuana, however, simulator data found reduced driving performance such as being unable to stay in their lane.
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled ahead of National Brownie Day
The brownie is made with flour, butter, eggs, sugar and 20,000 mg. of THC.
NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season
The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.
More than 2,500 pounds of marijuana seized at US-Canada border in Detroit
Customs and Border Patrol agents in Detroit found 2,583 pounds of marijuana in a semi-truck at the U.S. and Canada border.
Virginia is looking for its first cannabis attorney after legalization
With recreational marijuana use recently legalized, Virginia's attorney general is seeking applicants interested in serving as the state's first cannabis attorney.
Marijuana legalization Virginia 2021: What you need to know
Did you know in two weeks marijuana laws in Virginia will change? It will be legal for adults to smoke some and grow some.