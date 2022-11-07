What's at stake on Election Day for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

The balance of power in Congress will be decided on Election Day and Virginia looks to be a major player in which party controls the House and Senate. Meanwhile, a vote on who will lead both Maryland and D.C. is on the table.

D.C.

There has been ongoing criticism about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's ability to deal with crime in the District. However, she still won the nomination against two Democratic council members back in June.

If Mayor Bowser wins on Tuesday, she will be the first mayor to serve a third term since Mayor Marion Barry. She faces Republican candidate Stacia Hall, but with D.C.'s overwhelming number of Democratic voters, Bowser is widely expected to come out on top.

READ MORE: Midterm Election 2022: Where DMV candidates stand on inflation, economy

Also on the ballot in D.C. is Initiative 82, a chance for voters to decide if D.C. should raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. If it passes, it would increase the minimum wage every year until it equals the non-tipped wage.

Supporters say it will give people a stable income while opponents say it will drive up prices and cause businesses to move out of D.C. Voters passed a similar vote in 2018, but it was later repealed by D.C. Council.

Maryland

Election Day means big changes in Maryland where voters will choose a new governor and decide on legalizing recreational marijuana. The entire House Congressional delegation is aloes up for re-election.

Democrats are looking to re-take the governor's mansion with Wes Moore. He's a former Rhode's Scholar, non-profit executive and combat veteran. Republican nominee Dan Cox is a state delegate who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Both in polls and fundraising, Moore has led the race from the start.

READ MORE: Maryland's candidates for governor face off in FOX 5 forum

Ballot Question 4 is all about recreational marijuana. If passed, Marylanders over 21 could possess up to 1.5 ounces and grow two plants. Supporters say recreational marijuana could generate $500 million in tax revenue while opponents argue legalizing marijuana violates federal law. It is expected to pass.

Virginia

Many eyes across the nation are on Virginia. The Commonwealth's 10th District and 7th District are both House seats now held by Democrats that only a few years ago were held by Republicans. The GOP needs to flip five seats in the House to take control and Virginia alone could deliver three.

In the 7th District, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA case officer, has argued with liberal Democrats in her party. Republican challenger Yesli Vega is a Prince William County supervisor looking to follow up Republican wins in Virginia last year.

READ MORE: Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District

Both candidates' TV ads have been non-stop with their respective national parties flooding in money.

A heated battle has also been taking place in the 10th District. Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a former Virginia prosecutor, has previously focused on law and order. This time, her campaign has highlighted women's rights.

Her opponent, Hung Cao, is a Navy veteran and has made headlines backing Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order that parents must give permission for children to change their gender designation.