Silver Spring attorney claims client wrongly detained by ICE

A legal battle over immigration status is capturing national attention as a Silver Spring attorney claims her client, Dulce Consuelo Diaz, is an American citizen.

ICE disputes citizenship claims

Diaz's attorneys assert that she was born in Maryland and has multiple official documents, including a state-issued birth certificate, proving her citizenship. However, ICE argues these documents are fake and maintains that Diaz is in the U.S. illegally from Mexico.

What they're saying:

"She is an illegal alien from Mexico. She did not provide a U.S. birth certificate or any evidence in support of her claim that she is a U.S. citizen," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement.

The backstory:

The case gained widespread attention after Diaz's attorney posted about it on TikTok, where it has been viewed millions of times.

What's next:

Diaz’s attorneys are expected to provide more information at a news conference tomorrow. ICE will also be contacted for further comments based on the legal team's statements.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what evidence Diaz’s attorneys will present to support her citizenship claim.