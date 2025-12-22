DC holiday travel rush: Best and worst times to drive

Nearly three million Washington, D.C. area residents will be traveling 50 miles or more from home during the end-of-year holidays, according to AAA, and more than 2.6 million of them will be hitting the roads.

Officials say the total number of expected drivers is an increase of more than two percent compared to last year – plus, lower gas prices could save travelers some money at the pump.

The auto club is also projecting that nearly 169,000 metro area residents will fly during the holiday travel period which is considered the thirteen-day stretch from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Nationwide, AAA expects nearly 122 million people will travel over the holiday season.

Here’s a look at the best and worst times to travel by car and peak congestion periods.

Best and worst times to travel by car

Saturday, Dec 20

Worst: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Best: After 9:00 PM

Sunday, Dec 21

Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best: Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Dec 22

Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best: Before 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Dec 23

Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best: Before 10:00 AM

Wednesday, Dec 24

Minimal traffic impact expected

Thursday, Dec 25

Minimal traffic impact expected

Friday, Dec 26

Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Best: Before 11:00 AM

Saturday, Dec 27

Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Best: Before 11:00 AM

Sunday, Dec 28

Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Best: Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Dec 29

Worst: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Best: Before 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Dec 30

Worst: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best: Before 10:00 AM

Wednesday, Dec 31

Minimal traffic impact expected

Thursday, Jan 1

Minimal traffic impact expected

Peak congestion by metro area

New York

Route: New York to Hamptons (via Long Island Expy E)

Peak period: Monday 22nd at 4:15 PM

Estimated travel time: 2 hours 23 minutes

Increase vs. typical: 90%

Philadelphia

Route: Philadelphia to Baltimore (via I-95 S)

Peak period: Friday 26th at 2:45 PM

Estimated travel time: 2 hours 29 minutes

Increase vs. typical: 54%

Washington, DC

Route: Washington, DC to Baltimore (via Balt/Wash Pkwy N)

Peak period: Saturday 20th at 4:15 PM

Estimated travel time: 1 hour 43 minutes

Increase vs. typical: 133%