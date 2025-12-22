DC holiday travel rush: Best and worst times to drive
WASHINGTON - Nearly three million Washington, D.C. area residents will be traveling 50 miles or more from home during the end-of-year holidays, according to AAA, and more than 2.6 million of them will be hitting the roads.
Officials say the total number of expected drivers is an increase of more than two percent compared to last year – plus, lower gas prices could save travelers some money at the pump.
The auto club is also projecting that nearly 169,000 metro area residents will fly during the holiday travel period which is considered the thirteen-day stretch from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026.
Nationwide, AAA expects nearly 122 million people will travel over the holiday season.
Here’s a look at the best and worst times to travel by car and peak congestion periods.
Best and worst times to travel by car
Saturday, Dec 20
- Worst: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Best: After 9:00 PM
Sunday, Dec 21
- Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Best: Before 11:00 AM
Monday, Dec 22
- Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Best: Before 10:00 AM
Tuesday, Dec 23
- Worst: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Best: Before 10:00 AM
Wednesday, Dec 24
- Minimal traffic impact expected
Thursday, Dec 25
- Minimal traffic impact expected
Friday, Dec 26
- Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Best: Before 11:00 AM
Saturday, Dec 27
- Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Best: Before 11:00 AM
Sunday, Dec 28
- Worst: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
- Best: Before 11:00 AM
Monday, Dec 29
- Worst: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Best: Before 10:00 AM
Tuesday, Dec 30
- Worst: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Best: Before 10:00 AM
Wednesday, Dec 31
- Minimal traffic impact expected
Thursday, Jan 1
- Minimal traffic impact expected
Peak congestion by metro area
New York
- Route: New York to Hamptons (via Long Island Expy E)
- Peak period: Monday 22nd at 4:15 PM
- Estimated travel time: 2 hours 23 minutes
- Increase vs. typical: 90%
Philadelphia
- Route: Philadelphia to Baltimore (via I-95 S)
- Peak period: Friday 26th at 2:45 PM
- Estimated travel time: 2 hours 29 minutes
- Increase vs. typical: 54%
Washington, DC
- Route: Washington, DC to Baltimore (via Balt/Wash Pkwy N)
- Peak period: Saturday 20th at 4:15 PM
- Estimated travel time: 1 hour 43 minutes
- Increase vs. typical: 133%
