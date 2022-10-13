DC 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register

The midterms are coming up, and D.C. residents have the opportunity to vote for mayor, city council — and whether the city should do away with the tipped wage.

Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register to vote and more useful voting information for D.C.'s 2022 elections.

Who can vote early?

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Check your voter registration status here .

When can I vote?

Early voting starts on October 31 and runs until November 6.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm.

How can I register to vote?

Register to vote online here by October 18.

Register by mail by completing a registration form and mailing it to the D.C. Board of Elections at 1015 Half Street, SE, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20003 by October 18.

Register to vote in person by visiting the D.C. Board of Election or a voter registration agency. You can also vote and register at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.

To register to vote, you must provide proof of residence that shows your name and address.

Proof of residence documentation includes:

A copy of a current and valid government-issued photo identification

A utility bill for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, telephone, or cellular phone service issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A savings, checking, credit, or money market account statement from a bank or credit union issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A paycheck, stub, or earning statement that includes the employer’s name, address, and telephone number and was issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A government-issued document or check from a federal or District agency, other than the Board of Elections, issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A current residential lease or rental agreement

An occupancy statement from a District homeless shelter issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A tuition or housing bill from a District of Columbia college or university issued for the current academic or housing term

How do I vote during early voting?

Visit an Early Vote Center from October 31 until November 6.

How do I vote with a mail-in ballot?

All registered voters will be mailed a no-excuse absentee ballot to vote in the Nov. 8 general election starting October 3. Check to make sure that your mail-in ballot is heading to the correct address.

Mail ballot drop boxes are distributed to 55 locations throughout D.C. and open starting October 14. Voters will be able to return their mail-in ballots to any drop box location until 8 pm on November 8. You can also return your voted mail-in ballot by mail by November 8, or in person at any vote center during Early Voting or on Election Day.

Where can I vote in person?

Visit any Vote Center on Election Day, November 8.

For early voting, visit any Early Vote Center between October 31 and November 6.

Who's on the ballot?

Mayor: Incumbent Muriel Bowser (D), Stacia Hall (R)

Mayor Muriel Bowser was first elected to D.C.'s top office in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018. Stacia Hall is focusing her campaign on public safety, saying she would put more police officers in schools, and develop incentives to have officers live in the neighborhoods they police.

Initiative 82

D.C. voters will be asked again to weigh in on tipped wage in D.C. Currently, tipped workers such as servers or bartenders are paid $5.35 an hour and are allowed to collect tips on top of that. If tips don't equal the minimum wage of $16.10 an hour, employers have to make up the difference. Initiative 82 would phase out the tipped wage, and after 2027 employers would have to pay formerly tipped workers the full minimum wage of $16.10 an hour. In 2018, 55% of voters approved similar measures, but the D.C. Council voted to overturn the public vote due to pushback from the hospitality industry.

Also on the ballot: D.C. City Council in Wards 1, 3, 5 & 6, 1 seat for D.C. Delegate to Congress: 1 seat, State Board of Education in Wards 1, 3, 5 & 6, and 296 advisory neighborhood commissioners.