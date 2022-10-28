What you missed during the first week of FOX 5's "DMV Zone"

Wheeeeee! It's been a busy first week as we kicked off our freshest news show, "DMV Zone," hosted by Marina Marraco and Joe Clair!

But wait, you haven't seen this iconic fast-paced, DMV-focused, rapid-fire, straight no-chaser news show that airs each weekday at 3PM? Well, you're missing out, we reckon. But that's okay! No shame here. Let's catch you up on some key moments from our first week.

And if you have been tuning in - first, thanks - and second - let this be a little trip down memory lane for you.

The Big Story

What's going on with the Commanders? Our very first "Big Story" looks at how yes, the Commanders had a win on Sunday 10/23 but it's a drop in the bucket compared to its other issues, such as giving fans checks that bounce, the Snyder(s), et cetera.

Halloween Candy Chaos: Are those "150 count" candy bags from certain big-box stores only filled with say, 140 pieces? Marina, Joe and Kevin dump out a bag & find out for themselves.

Maryland Lottery: Joe buys some tickets for the Powerball drawing (he eventually loses), but also, do people even have a chance to win anyway? Marina and Joe talk to Maryland Lottery about it.

Tripledemic concerns: Breaking down the concerning mix of COVID-19, flu and RSV could spike - talking with Dr. Sarah Combs from Children's Hospital and FOX 5's Nana Sentuo-Bonsu about the story.

New County Exec: Prince William County has named a new executive and he is making a pretty penny. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis joins, a Prince William County resident herself to discuss what that means.

What's the future of RFK Stadium? David Kaplan joins Marina and Joe to discuss what residents want to see done with RFK.

Makeup with Marangie: That's Marina + Angie Goff, together, in FOX 5's illustrious Make Up Room.

Hidden Camera concerns: Joe and Marina go on a scavenger hunt within the FOX 5 newsroom to look for cameras.

The Soundoff

Dan Snyder Drama: Talking about the current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, out on FOX 5's plaza in Bethesda.

Is Kanye Cancelled? Kanye West continues to be dropped by major brands including Adidas and Vogue.

Taylor Swift, Discussed: Taylor Swift is breaking records with her new album "Midnights" and certified Swifties Katie Barlow and Kevin McCarthy join the DMV Zone to discuss their favorite parts and where the album ranks for them for the year.

Can any DMV Team win? FOX 5's David Kaplan and Corey Zarnoch ask: who will be the next DC team to win a championship. Anyone?

What's Up on the Web?

In this segment, we look at the top stories on fox5dc.com and social media from two perspectives: Joe Clair's and the digital director (yes, that's this author) - who also spent a Saturday at Ikea purchasing fake plants to earn the title of "(fake) Plant Daddy."

To see even more clips, visit the show's page on fox5dc.com or check out our YouTube playlist. And be sure to tune in at 3pm each weekday - you don't want to miss it!