DC weather: Rain, wintry mix possible early Tuesday; Christmas warmup expected

A chilly start to the workweek is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with the chance of a rainy, wintry mix early Tuesday during the morning commute.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Monday will likely be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the teens and 20s during the early morning hours. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 45 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday evening into overnight, when rain showers are expected. With temperatures near freezing, some precipitation could fall as a wintry mix early Tuesday. Any showers and mix should move out after the morning commute.

Temperatures climb into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance of rain on Christmas Day, and highs could reach the 60s by Friday.

