Expand / Collapse search

Emotional sendoff as DC police chief steps down as crime data probe looms

By
Published  December 19, 2025 1:37pm EST
Metropolitan Police Department
FOX 5 DC
FULL: DC Police Chief Pamela Smith departs from MPD

FULL: DC Police Chief Pamela Smith departs from MPD

On Friday, December 19, officials in D.C. gathered for Pamela Smith's departure as MPD police chief. 

The Brief

    • D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith is leaving her post amid a federal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime statistics.
    • Mayor Muriel Bowser defended Smith, while Smith denied any wrongdoing and forcefully rejected accusations during an emotional farewell.
    • Veteran MPD officer Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim chief as the federal investigation continues.

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s recently embattled police chief is leaving the District under a cloud of controversy — amid a federal investigation over crime statistics.

The District held an emotional walkout ceremony for D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Friday morning as she said goodbye to a department she’d only been a part of for three years, the last two as chief.

"Car 1. 10-7. It’s been a pleasure to serve the District of Columbia," said Smith. 

What they're saying:

"Over the last two years — and I say this without equivocation and I will not stutter and I will say it loudly — we have driven down crime in Washington D.C.," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. 

Smith addressed the controversy of allegations that she ordered  the District’s crime stats be altered — to make the city seem safer than it was actually becoming.

"Make no mistake — you can say what you want to say. But I live in this city and I felt it myself. I felt the shift. And I’m going to say it again. I never and never will and never would have encouraged, intimidated, retaliated or told anyone to change their numbers. Never would I have done that," said Smith. 

Smith had a message to her critics: 

"I’m going to the Bible when I say this to my haters: F you."

What's next:

D.C. police veteran Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim chief. The issue of the crime stats are still under federal investigation.

Metropolitan Police DepartmentNewsWashington, D.C.Top Stories