Emotional sendoff as DC police chief steps down as crime data probe looms
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s recently embattled police chief is leaving the District under a cloud of controversy — amid a federal investigation over crime statistics.
The District held an emotional walkout ceremony for D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Friday morning as she said goodbye to a department she’d only been a part of for three years, the last two as chief.
"Car 1. 10-7. It’s been a pleasure to serve the District of Columbia," said Smith.
What they're saying:
"Over the last two years — and I say this without equivocation and I will not stutter and I will say it loudly — we have driven down crime in Washington D.C.," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Smith addressed the controversy of allegations that she ordered the District’s crime stats be altered — to make the city seem safer than it was actually becoming.
"Make no mistake — you can say what you want to say. But I live in this city and I felt it myself. I felt the shift. And I’m going to say it again. I never and never will and never would have encouraged, intimidated, retaliated or told anyone to change their numbers. Never would I have done that," said Smith.
Smith had a message to her critics:
"I’m going to the Bible when I say this to my haters: F you."
What's next:
D.C. police veteran Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim chief. The issue of the crime stats are still under federal investigation.