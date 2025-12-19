Emotional sendoff as DC police chief steps down as crime data probe looms

The Brief D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith is leaving her post amid a federal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime statistics. Mayor Muriel Bowser defended Smith, while Smith denied any wrongdoing and forcefully rejected accusations during an emotional farewell. Veteran MPD officer Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim chief as the federal investigation continues.



D.C.’s recently embattled police chief is leaving the District under a cloud of controversy — amid a federal investigation over crime statistics.

The District held an emotional walkout ceremony for D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith Friday morning as she said goodbye to a department she’d only been a part of for three years, the last two as chief.

"Car 1. 10-7. It’s been a pleasure to serve the District of Columbia," said Smith.

What they're saying:

"Over the last two years — and I say this without equivocation and I will not stutter and I will say it loudly — we have driven down crime in Washington D.C.," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Smith addressed the controversy of allegations that she ordered the District’s crime stats be altered — to make the city seem safer than it was actually becoming.

"Make no mistake — you can say what you want to say. But I live in this city and I felt it myself. I felt the shift. And I’m going to say it again. I never and never will and never would have encouraged, intimidated, retaliated or told anyone to change their numbers. Never would I have done that," said Smith.

Smith had a message to her critics:

"I’m going to the Bible when I say this to my haters: F you."

What's next:

D.C. police veteran Jeffery Carroll will serve as interim chief. The issue of the crime stats are still under federal investigation.