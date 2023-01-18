Aruna Miller makes history as first Asian American elected statewide in Maryland

Aruna Miller made history on Wednesday as the first immigrant and first Asian American elected statewide in Maryland when she was sworn in as the 10th lieutenant governor of the state.

In Miller's inauguration speech, she recognized her family who immigrated to the United States from India when she was seven.

She spent 25 years working at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County to improve the safety of the public and create equitable transportation access.

From 2010 to 2018, she represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates, where she worked to create legislation to invest in STEM education, streamline the regulatory process for small businesses and advocate for working families, survivors of domestic abuse and the environment.

She was joined at the inauguration by her husband Dave and her three daughters.