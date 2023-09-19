‘We know he’s not doing it on his own’: DC police warn anyone helping fugitive Christopher Haynes

Authorities in D.C. have issued a warning to anyone helping fugitive homicide suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital nearly two weeks ago.

"What I do want to stress though is that he’s not out there surviving on his own," said D.C.'s Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Carlos Heraud at a press conference Monday.

Heraud said charges will be pursued against anyone found to be harboring Haynes or helping him flee the area. "Because we know he's not doing it on his own," Heraud said.

Haynes was arrested on the morning of Sept. 6 in connection with murder charges relating to an Aug. 12 double-shooting in the District that left 33-year-old Brent Hayward dead.

Police say after he was brought to the hospital complaining of ankle pain, Haynes attacked the officers escorting him and escaped as they were attempting to handcuff him to a gurney.

Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith admitted that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing him an opportunity to get away.

His escape prompted a several-hour shelter-in-place order for the entire GW campus and brief roadblocks on nearby streets.

Several days after his escape, investigators provided video of Haynes wearing socks, a black t-shirt and gray briefs after he jumped into a fenced backyard, presumably in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of D.C. Handcuffs could also been seen hanging from his right wrist. Haynes also has a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

Haynes has a prior history of assaulting officers, FOX 5 learned. Back in September 2020, he was accused of trying to strike three Prince William County police officers with his vehicle. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted malicious wounding on law enforcement officers.

He was sentenced to two years in prison with all but seven months suspended, and was also placed on probation for two years as part of the plea.

A $30,000 reward for information leading to his capture has been offered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.