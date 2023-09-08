Victim's family in anguish as hunt for escaped murder suspect continues

Christopher Haynes, the murder suspect who escaped police custody in GW Hospital Wednesday, remains on the loose.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively with the family of the murder victim on Friday.

Brent Hayward's mother called this situation surreal. His brother says the family is fluctuating between sadness and anger.

Brent's family said he was a good man who consistently put others before himself.

The month since his murder, and then the days since his alleged killer's arrest and then escape, have been difficult.

"Solid, A1, I mean, he was selfless, the type of person who just put everyone before himself," said Shannon Gilliam, Brent's oldest brother. "[He] made it a priority to take care of his mother, anyone around him in his circle, they knew that he was a guy that you could rely on."

While Brent's family grieves, the search for his alleged killer, Christopher Haynes, continues.

Haynes escaped from George Washington Hospital while he was being cuffed to a bed by two Metropolitan Police officers, Acting Police Chief Pam Smith explained.

There’s a $25,000 reward being offered for Haynes' capture. Police are unsure of his whereabouts, but MPD said yesterday he does have connections in Fauquier, Stafford, and Prince William Counties.

Gilliam wants this all to end and the rest of the family hopes there won’t be a trial.

Brent's mother is so concerned for her safety that she’s planning on leaving her home.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.