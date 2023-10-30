WATCH: Howard University gets a shoutout on SNL

Saturday Night Live gave D.C. a nod this weekend.

In a skit poking fun at cultural assumptions, the cast and host Nate Bargatze mimicked a cooking show like "Chopped" where two chefs were tasked with making authentic soul food.

A Black chef and a white chef presented plates of fried catfish, collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread, and one dish was a clear winner. The judges, the audience, and even Padma Lakshmi, who made a cameo to gift the winner with a prize, assumed the Black chef cooked the winning plate. But to everyone’s surprise, the white chef, a native from Rhode Island, cooked the better dish. The character, played by host Nate Bargatze, could say nothing but "I’m sorry," to everyone watching.

The white chef was named a Cultural Ambassador for Howard University and was given a Howard University letterman jacket.

"Wow, no thank you," said the chef, who was just as shocked as the judges.

The D.C. City Council posted with pride for the university on X, formerly known as Twitter.