Black Restaurant Week: Your full guide to tasty deals in the DMV

The fourth annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend on Sunday, July 16 in Washington, D.C. Here is your full guide to participating locations and some tasty spots you have to try.

BEN'S CHILI BOWL:

Ben's Chili Bowl is just one of many well renowned Black-owned restaurants in the DMV area. This restaurant is serving up homemade chili, half smokes, burgers, and even more to returning customers along with those that might be visiting the area.

PO BOY JIM:

Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill is serving up Nola-style Cajun and Creole dishes. The restaurant offers a variety of menu items from crawfish spring rolls to a bang bang shrimp and chicken po boy.

FISH SCALE:

This restaurant is preparing fish burgers sourced from sustainable wild fish. Fish Scale offers a variety of fresh seafood options and house made condiments made from organic produce and ingredients.

HERE'S THE SCOOP:

Here's The Scoop is a black owned one-stop shop for all things ice cream, desserts, snacks, and more. This premium ice cream and desserts shop offers a variety of menu items that include tasty vegan options.

SWEET SWEET KITCHEN:

Sweet Sweet Kitchen is serving up their own spin on Caribbean and West African food. This restaurant is serving up large portions and flavorful dishes like jerk chicken, rice and peas, oxtail, and even more.

PUDDIN':

This Southern comfort spot is serving a little bit of everything. Puddin' is cooking up shrimp po'boys, brown butter bourbon bread puddin', crawfish etouffee, and so much more.

FLORIDA AVENUE GRILL:

The world-famous Florida Avenue Grill is the oldest soul food restaurant in the world. This restaurant has been serving soul food made from fresh and local ingredients for over 70 years.

THE KITCHEN JERK:

Kitchen Jerk is serving up their own take on Caribbean soul food filled with love. The restaurant offers a variety of menu items from crab cakes to vegan cauliflower steaks.

MUSH:

This restaurant is giving a whole new meaning to vegan options. Mush is a vegan sandwich restaurant that is packed with flavor and creativity.

Enjoy Black owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and much more during this two week celebration.