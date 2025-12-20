Two-alarm house fire breaks out on Castle Hill Road in Fairfax County. 

article

The Brief A two-alarm house fire broke out early morning in the South Run area of Fairfax County. Crews found the home fully engulfed when they arrived and requested a second alarm. One civilian was taken to a hospital for evaluation; no firefighters were hurt.



A two-alarm house fire erupted early Saturday morning in Fairfax County, prompting a large emergency response in the South Run neighborhood.

What we know:

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:48 a.m. to the 9300 block of Castle Hill Road after reports of a house fire.

According to officials, firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, leading crews to request a second alarm. The fire was later brought under control.

One person was transported to a hospital to be medically evaluated. No firefighter injuries were reported.

What's next:

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Officials have not released additional details about the extent of the damage or the condition of the person taken to the hospital.