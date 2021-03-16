Washington Nationals release new health and safety measures for fans returning to Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals have put into place new health and safety measures for fans returning to the stands at Nationals Park this season.

On Monday, D.C. approved the team's application to reopen the ballpark with a maximum of 5,000 fans in attendance in time for opening day on April 1.

WHO CAN ATTEND

The Nationals said they'll offer priority ticket access to NATS PLUS members based on tenure and ticket package size at this time. NATS PLUS members will receive an email with details. Single game tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date based on availability.

Tickets to attend games at Nationals Park this season can only be purchased through Nationals.com or through other online marketplaces. The Nationals will not be offering any hard tickets and all tickets will be delivered digitally through the MLB Ballpark App. Guests will be able to purchase tickets in pods of 1-6 people and suites will be opened at reduced capacities.

KEY NEW HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

Face coverings that cover both the nose and mouth are required at the ballpark at all times for fans two years of age or older. Face coverings should only be removed to eat or drink while in your seat.

All tickets will include a color-coded gate assignment. When fans arrive at and leave Nationals Park, they must enter and exit through their assigned gate.

No bags will be permitted inside Nationals Park, with the exception of medically necessary bags, diaper bags, and clutch purses no larger than 5" x 7" x 3/4". Binbox lockers will be available outside Right Field Gate and Home Plate Gate for fans to store unapproved bags outside the ballpark.

No cash will be accepted for food or beverage purchases, parking, or at team store locations. There are several contactless options for ordering food using the MLB Ballpark App.

Hundreds of hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the ballpark, and concession stands also have new closeable containers for food items and touchless condiment stations.

Nationals Park cleaning partners have enhanced the cleaning of all indoor and outdoor spaces and the Nationals have installed new MERV-13 air filters within indoor spaces, as well as Plexiglas and other suitable dividers in areas where significant face-to-face interaction occurs.

The team said discussions will begin this week with D.C. officials about increasing fan capacity beginning on April 15.

FULL LIST OF 2021 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES