Suspect killed after firing rifle at trooper during Virginia car chase, trooper injured: police

The Brief A suspect was killed after an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit in Pittsylvania County. A Virginia State Trooper was wounded and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State police investigators are reviewing the incident.



Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that followed a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning in Pittsylvania County.

What we know:

Virginia State Police say the incident happened around 12:31 a.m. Monday, after a trooper located a suspect vehicle traveling north on Route 29 that had been the subject of a BOLO issued by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the 2018 Ford Fusion had been involved in an earlier pursuit with sheriff’s deputies and had initially escaped. A Virginia State Trooper later located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but officials say the driver continued to flee.

According to state police, the trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to disable the vehicle on Deerview Road.

Investigators say the suspect then produced a rifle while inside the vehicle and fired at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Jacob Wesley Adkins of Hurt, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper injured

State police say the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. With assistance from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the trooper was transported to Centra Gretna Medical Center, where the trooper was treated for injuries.

What's next:

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, is handling the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review.