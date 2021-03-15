Fans can return to Nationals, DC United games after waivers approved, mayor's office says

Fans will soon be able to return to Washington Nationals and D.C. United home games after health officials approved the teams’ applications for permission to admit fans this season/

The opportunity arose after D.C. health officials re-examined the city’s COVID-19 metrics.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office announced the Nationals waiver was approved on Monday evening.

In the approval letter, the mayor’s office says, in part: "Your application to reopen the ballpark with a maximum capacity of 5,000 fans is approved."

The Nationals must have an established plan of COVID-19 protocols in place and follow health guidelines in order to welcome back fans to Nats Park.

D.C. United's waiver was also approved – nearly 2,000 fans will be able to attend games at Audi Field.

COVID-19 protocols must also be in place at Audi Field. It will be allowed to operate at 10 percent capacity.

The team released the following statement on Twitter:

Later, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which operates Capital One Arena, along with the Washington Capitals and Wizards, said they submitted their request to the D.C. government in order to allow fans back into the arena.

The mayor also announced that the city would roll back a number of other restrictions. The relaxed guidelines would go into effect one week from today.

Indoor group fitness will be allowed once again, capped at 10 people, and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol until midnight.

Plus, some live entertainment venues and movie theaters could reopen at reduced capacity.