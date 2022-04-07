Washington Nationals Opening Day: fans share expectations for 2022 season

The weather may not be up for it, but it's Opening Day at Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals. The team is set to host the New York Mets for the inaugural game of the 2022 season.

First pitch for the game is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m.

It’s been a rough go for the Nationals the last few years, since winning a World Series title in 2019.

There’s an old saying in baseball - 162 games in a season, you’re going to win 54, you’re going to lose 54, it’s really what you do with the other 54. Well, for the Nationals that other 54 could be a real challenge again this year.

The team has a very young core matched with some veterans who could potentially be good mid-season trade pieces, and a pitching staff loaded with question marks. That mix of younger talent includes players like Victor Robles, Josiah Gray, and Keibert Ruiz paired with veterans like Nelson Cruz, Steve Cishek and Sean Doolittle.

This team won 65 games last year, and on paper, this year's squad is in rebuilding mode.

Despite that, fans tell Fox 5 they are still hopeful for the 2022 season.

"Expectations for the team this year: Uh, get young talent on the field as much as possible. Um, give them every opportunity to succeed. Win as much as we can, but stay positive and go on a run late. Make it happen," said R.J. Parker.

Some fans tell Fox 5 they are tempering their expectations.

"I’m a big fan. Expectations, if I’m being for real, it’s not going to be the best season, but we can get over .500 tonight so I’m open to that," said Matt DeVore.

Regardless of how the team does this year, there’s one player that has fans excited: Outfielder Juan Soto.

"I love Juan Soto, so it’s easy to pick a favorite player," Jonathan Epperheimer tells Fox 5.

"I’m excited, yeah. Um, mostly excited to see Juan Soto play, hopefully he’ll get an MVP this year," said Stephanie Sipe.