Washington Nationals tickets on sale now to general public

All single-game tickets and Opening Day tickets for the Washington Nationals are officially on sale to the general public.

The Nationals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Nationals Park on Thursday, April 7, against the New York Mets. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The Nationals announced the details for their 2022 season after Major League Baseball's lockout ended earlier this month.

They have also announced new entry policies and procedures that the organization hopes will make entering into the ballpark more seamless.

