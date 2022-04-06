Fans, businesses brace for Nats 2022 opener

The start of the Nationals 2022 season is less than 24 hours away, and there's plenty of optimism from fans around the stadium.

This year's team will look a little different on opening day, and fans know that, but for many, the ability to come to the ballpark represents a return to normal during this pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"I am excited about the Nats season, I haven’t been to a game in a while, but now that I have Tori, we’ll definitely be checking out a game," Tiffany Cunningham told us outside Nationals Park. "I’m not excited for the parking in the area, but outside of that, I’m really excited."

The Navy Yard is getting some last-minute touch-ups to prepare for tomorrow. The popular gathering area for Nats fans known as The Bullpen has been open for business, but its general manager tells FOX 5 "it's a huge relief" opening day is here!

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Fans gather outside Nationals Park before the start of the Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the beginning of a shortened 60 game season f Expand

"You can plan and plan and plan, but really, you want to get into it," said Kevin Banks, The Bullpen's general manager. "I want to be opening those coolers. I want to see people in here. I want to see people smiling. I want to see old friends because they were uncomfortable being in crowds that have been texting for the last week that say can’t wait to be there."

New rules for streeteries near Nationals Park causing angst

The Major League Baseball labor issues that delayed the start of the season by a week had businesses on edge.

Advertisement

Between COVID restrictions being lifted by the District and those labor issues being resolved, many of those same venues say they’re ready to go.