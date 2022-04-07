Washington Nationals Opening Day: What you need to know

The much anticipated return of baseball to the nation's capital for the 2022 season begins under a cloudy and rainy sky – but that won't dampen the spirits of diehard Washington Nationals fans!

Here's what you need to know to get ready for Opening Day!

WHEN:

Wet weather prompted the team to make a change to the Opening Day start time. Instead of a 4:05 p.m. start – first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022.

FORECAST:

Grab the jacket and umbrella! Rain and showers are expected across D.C. for much of the morning and afternoon. FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says plan for an overcast day with temperatures in the 50s. Misty drizzle and possible heavy showers into the evening. Hopefully the last of the rain will move out in time for first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

TICKETS:

You can still snag a ticket to the big game! Lots of tickets remained available online Thursday morning – many as cheap as $25. You can pick up a seat or two here!

METRO:

Take the Metro to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station on the transit system's Green Line for a short, one-block walk to the ballpark. Buses that serve Nationals Park are: 74, P6, V1, V4, A9, and Capitol Hill Circulator.

THE GAME:

Advertisement

Pitcher Patrick Corbin gets the nod for the Washington Nationals for his second career Opening Day start. Star Juan Soto will prowl right field and slugger Nelson Cruz hopes to provide some pop as designated hitter. Look for fan favorites Sean Doolittle and Kyle Finnegan in the bullpen.