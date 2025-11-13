Washington Commanders choose lead architect for new stadium at RFK site

The Brief Commanders name HKS as lead architect for a new $4 billion stadium at the RFK site. The D.C. Council approved the deal, with demolition underway and completion planned for a 65,000‑seat venue. The project aims to enhance the fan experience, reflect D.C.’s culture and spur investment.



The Washington Commanders announced Thursday that global design firm HKS will serve as lead architect for the team’s new state‑of‑the‑art stadium.

Under an April agreement with the District of Columbia, the Commanders will return to the nation’s capital in a new stadium projected to cost nearly $4 billion.

The new stadium will be built site of the RFK Stadium, where the team played for more than three decades and captured three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s.

A rendering of what a new stadium at D.C.'s RFK stadium site could look like. A multi-billion-dollar agreement has been reached to bring the Commanders back to Washington, D.C., revitalizing the old RFK Stadium site and the surrounding community.

HKS selected as lead architect

HKS has designed other NFL venues, including SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What they're saying:

"Selecting HKS as the lead architect marks a major step forward in our journey to bring the Washington Commanders home to the District," said Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse in a statement. "HKS has a proven track record of delivering world -class stadiums that balance design, functionality and community impact."

Clouse said the partnership with HKS will focus on building a stadium that enhances the fan experience.

HKS added that the new stadium will aim to reflect D.C.'s culture and community and they are hopeful that it will spur investment in the area.

"We’re reimagining what home-field advantage means by channeling the rhythm and the roar that made RFK so special and carrying that spirit forward in a bold new way," said Mark A. Williams, FAIA, HKS Global Venues Director. "The site, set within the monumental fabric of Washington, D.C., is one of the most extra ordinary in professional sports, and we are honored to help write the next chapter in its history."

The backstory:

The D.C. Council approved the deal in September, with the Commanders contributing $2.7 billion and the city investing about $1.1 billion for a stadium, housing, green space and a sports complex along the Anacostia River. Demolition is already underway. It is expected to seat 65,000 and have a roof to make it a year-round venue for concerts and other events.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (HKS)