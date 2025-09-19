RFK Stadium history and demolition. See the photos

Image 1 of 13 ▼ RFK Stadium demolition in progress

The demolition of RFK Stadium, a Washington, D.C. landmark for more than six decades, is nearly complete, as the District and the Washington Commanders advance plans to build a new stadium complex on the site.

RFK hosted decades of iconic moments, from Washington’s football team playing there for more than 35 years to legendary performances by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson.

Here’s a look at the stadium’s final chapter through photos of the demolition process, along with highlights from RFK’s history.

RFK Stadium: A timeline of history and transformation

1961 – The multi-purpose stadium opens to the public, becoming home to Washington’s NFL team through 1996.

1962 – Major League Baseball arrives as the Washington Senators play their first game. President John F. Kennedy throws the opening pitch of the season. The Senators remain at RFK until 1971.

1966 – The Beatles perform before thousands of fans during their final tour.

1969 – The venue is officially renamed RFK Stadium in honor of Senator Robert F. Kennedy following his assassination.

1988 – Washington’s football team wins the NFC Championship at RFK, advancing to a 42–10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. The team won three Super Bowls there in the 1980s and ‘90s.

1993 – Boxer Riddick Bowe defends his heavyweight title in a championship bout at the stadium.

1994 – RFK hosts matches during the FIFA World Cup.

1996 – Major League Soccer expands to D.C. with the launch of D.C. United. That same year, Washington’s football team plays its final game at RFK, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 37–10.

2005 – The Washington Nationals play their first home game at RFK. The team remains there until 2007.

2022 – Demolition of RFK Stadium begins.

2025 – In January, Congress passes a bill transferring RFK Stadium land to the District, signed by then-President Joe Biden.

In April, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris unveiled a redevelopment plan. The final hurdle was cleared earlier this week with an 11-2 vote by D.C. Council.

The plan includes the Commanders contributing $2.7 billion and the city contributing roughly $1.1 billion. The new complex is expected to include housing, green space and a sports complex.

"It is with great pride that I can say we are officially bringing our Commanders home and turning 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia, on the monumental axis, into jobs and opportunity for DC residents," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement after Wednesday’s vote. "This will be the largest economic development project in DC history."

The new stadium complex is expected to open in 2030.