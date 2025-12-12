DC weather: Snow likely Saturday night into Sunday; region gripped by bitter cold temperatures

A quick‑moving winter weather system is expected to bring snow to the Washington, D.C., region this weekend as bitter cold temperatures continue to grip the area.

What we know:

Friday morning temperatures will range from the upper 20s to low 30s across most of the region. The storm system, already producing accumulating snow in Ohio, West Virginia and parts of Virginia, has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central Virginia from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Friday will stay mostly cloudy with the chance for a few passing flurries and highs near 39 degrees.

By the numbers:

Snow chances increase Saturday evening as precipitation arrives as a brief wintry mix after 8 p.m. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the precipitation should transition quickly to all snow overnight into early Sunday morning. The system is expected to move out before sunrise.

Grenda says we can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow across Washington, D.C., and much of the DMV, especially along and east of the I‑95 corridor. Areas north and west of the city are likely to see lighter totals.

Anyone traveling from D.C. through Baltimore, Philadelphia or even toward New York early Sunday may encounter at least a period of snow that could affect road conditions.

Once the system clears, bitter cold settles back in. Highs will be near freezing Monday, warm into the upper 30s Tuesday, and finally begin to rise by midweek.

DC snowfall timeline

Friday

Morning: Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Bitter cold continues.

Daytime: Mostly cloudy. A few passing flurries possible.

Saturday

Evening (after 8 p.m.): Precipitation arrives as a brief wintry mix.

Late night: Rapid transition to all snow.

Early Sunday (Before Sunrise)

Early Morning: Snow continues overnight into early morning. The system exits before sunrise.

Expected snowfall totals

1–3 inches for D.C. and most of the DMV, especially along and east of I-95.

Lighter totals north and west of the city.

Winter weather travel

Those heading toward Baltimore, Philadelphia, or New York early Sunday may encounter periods of snow and slick roads.

Plan your travel and check the latest weather to avoid the storm.

Fully check and winterize your vehicle before winter begins.

Keep your gas tank near full to avoid fuel line icing.

Avoid traveling alone and let someone know your timetable and routes.

