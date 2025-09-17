DC Council approves RFK Stadium deal in 11-2 vote

The D.C. Council has voted 11-2 in favor of the RFK Stadium deal, meaning the Washington Commanders are set to come back to the District.

The Council spent the evening debating amendments to the RFK stadium bill.

This is a vote that’s been years in the making but there was some last-minute drama Wednesday morning.

Council took a first vote on this August 1. As is common, council circulated amendments to the first reading of the bill before taking its second and final vote.

Amendments were circulated in the last 24 hours, and then Wednesday morning, FOX 5 obtained a letter from the team to council saying that some of those amendments were unacceptable to them.

There were indications that councilmembers had some concerns about amending some of the accountability provisions of this deal, meaning the team had to meet certain construction benchmarks and potentially some language about environmental considerations as it relates to the stadium’s energy efficiency.

The Council also voted to relax some of the language about energy efficiency considerations, and to create an additional revenue stream for a community benefits fund, about $2 millionper year starting in 2030.

The Council has voted down each of the amendments that would have made those accountability provisions already in the deal more stringent.

Before this meeting started, Council Chair Phil Mendelson said despite this morning’s drama, he had an additional conversation with the team and said "I think we’re ok."

Fans in both D.C. and Prince George’s County are speaking out as the D.C. Council prepares to vote on the RFK Stadium deal. The big move has sparked big feelings depending on where you live.

While some fans in Prince George's County say they’ll miss the team, those in D.C. say they’re ready to welcome the team home.



With demoltion of RFK Stadium in high gear the last few weeks, the reality of a new stadium is beginning to feel real to a lot of folks in D.C.

"It’s going to be so amazing," one Commanders fan told FOX 5. "[I’m] super excited, can’t wait for it!"

Neighbors tell FOX 5, they feel many of their concerns, like traffic and parking have been heard, while many D.C. fans say they’re just happy to think they may be able to see their hometown team, actually play in their hometown.

"I’ve always hoped so, this is a great day, it’s a big moment so there’s a lot of anticipation, a LOT of excitement," another fan said

The team has called Prince George's County its home for nearly thirty years and fans in Landover tell FOX 5 they’ve been resigned to the team leaving for a while. Many say they’ll miss the Commanders but RFK isn’t too far of a drive.

"I’m a Prince George’s County resident, but two, I’m a native Washingtonian. My grandmother lived around the corner from RFK," one woman said.

Under Maryland’s deal, the Commanders will not only pay for the demolition of the Landover Stadium, they will also redevelop the site

The state of Maryland and Prince George’s County have an agreement with the Commanders to tear down and redvelop Northwest Stadium into a mixed-use community after they move.

The team says it is committed to starting that demolition within 90 days of their first game at a new D.C. stadium.