Trump wants Commanders to name new stadium after him: Report

President Donald Trump wants the Washington Commanders to name their new stadium after him, according to a new report from ESPN on Saturday.

What we know:

In September, the DC Council approved a deal to let the Commanders build a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium, with construction to begin sometime next year.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday, Trump's team has been in communication with Commanders ownership, with Trump saying he wants the stadium named after him.

What they're saying:

In an email to ESPN, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

The backstory:

In July, Trump threatened to block the new stadium deal if the team didn't change the name back to their old name.

The new stadium is expected to cost just under $4 billion, with $1 billion of that coming from the city.

The Commanders' current stadium, Northwest Stadium, is in Landover, Maryland, just over nine miles outside the city. The new stadium at the RFK site would bring the Commanders back to D.C.

Trump is expected to be in attendance on Sunday as the Commanders play the Detroit Lions in their "Salute to Service" game honoring veterans. Trump is expected to be in the owner's box with Commanders Owner Josh Harris, according to ESPN's Pat McAfee.