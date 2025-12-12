The Brief A man was killed in a head‑on crash Friday morning in Silver Spring. A man and a child in the second vehicle were hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Good Hope Road was closed for the investigation, which remains ongoing.



A man is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a head‑on crash Friday in Silver Spring.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Good Hope Road. Images from the scene show a pickup truck and an SUV involved. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a man and a child in the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Officials closed Good Hope Road from Twig Road to Cape May Road for the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Man dead, child injured in head-on crash in Silver Spring