Man dead, child injured in head-on crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a head‑on crash Friday in Silver Spring.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Good Hope Road. Images from the scene show a pickup truck and an SUV involved. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a man and a child in the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Officials closed Good Hope Road from Twig Road to Cape May Road for the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Man dead, child injured in head-on crash in Silver Spring
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Police and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.