Virginia teen says FBI raided his Leesburg home days after manhole explosions

FOX 5 spoke with an 18-year-old who says his home was raided by police and the FBI as they investigated a possible connection with a series of manhole explosions in a northern Virginia neighborhood.

Muizz Khan says he was asleep on his couch Thursday morning when he heard officers on a loudspeaker ordering him to come outside.

Teen describes FBI raid

"I don’t even have pants on. I’m just like in my underwear, so I just run outside and put my hands up," Khan told FOX 5. "They already had their guns on me."

It was around 10 a.m. when Khan says he was surrounded by officers, including FBI agents, with a search warrant ordering him to step outside of his home on Howitzer Terrace.

The teen told FOX 5 he believed the authorities were accusing him of setting off an explosion that happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning on nearby Sparkleberry Terrace.

Officials say the blasts dislodged at least two manhole covers. Investigators ruled out utility issues and launched a search for a suspect.

"I denied it, you know, I told them that it wasn't me, you know, I don't even know. Like, I didn't even know the explosion happened," Khan said.

Manhole blasts under investigation

While Khan was in handcuffs outside with his family, agents searched the home.

"They're, like, stressed about it, you know, because, like, they, like, just turned over everything," he said about his family.

"They took the electronics to see if there was any evidence of me doing that," he said. "I just complied. I let them search."

Khan says the search lasted for about four hours. No arrests were made. He maintains his innocence and says he plans to get a lawyer.

