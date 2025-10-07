Blast rattles Loudoun Co. neighborhood, cause under investigation

The Brief Residents of Sparkleberry Terrace in Loudoun County expressed concern on Tuesday over the reported explosion they heard outside their windows around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Six manhole covers reportedly became dislodged, causing them to wake up. Officials have not released further details on the exact cause of the reported explosion.



"[I]t sounded like a bomb because it did. It was much louder than any firework I’ve ever heard," John Michael Schamel said.

"Do we go stay somewhere else while someone figures this stuff out? Are we in danger?" Antoine Wilson said, "I’m 54 years old. That’s the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life."

To ensure public safety, the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation.

Not related to ‘utility infrastructure’

What we know:

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Captain Bud Herndon gave FOX 5 preliminary information about the investigation.

"At this point, we have determined that this is not anything related to the utility infrastructure whatsoever. So as a result, we are trying to solicit and mine any data that we can get that's out there from citizens' cameras," he said.

Photos of the aftermath show white smoke emerging from multiple entryways of the sewer system.

Investigators have determined that this incident did not occur naturally and are actively pursuing multiple leads.

Herndon reasoned that the reported explosion sounded and felt so intense because the sewer system is lined with concrete, meaning it could have produced reverberations.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details on the exact cause of the reported explosion. The investigation remains ongoing and authorities encourage anyone with information to reach out.