FBI raids home in connection with Leesburg manhole explosions

The FBI, along with Loudoun County Fire Rescue and other regional partners, were part of a search warrant executed in Leesburg in connection with an early-morning explosion from over the weekend.

What we know:

Several regional partners, including the FBI, executed a search warrant in the Potomac Station neighborhood Thursday afternoon, per LCFR.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the search was in connection to an explosion near Sparkleberry Terrace and Ginko Terrace early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about an explosion near Sparkleberry Terrace and Ginko Terrace. Responding units found several manhole covers dislodged and light smoke in the area.

"[I]t sounded like a bomb because it did. It was much louder than any firework I’ve ever heard," resident John Michael Schamel said.

"Do we go stay somewhere else while someone figures this stuff out? Are we in danger?" resident Antoine Wilson said, "I’m 54 years old. That’s the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life."

Photos of the aftermath show white smoke emerging from multiple entryways of the sewer system.

