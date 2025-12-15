Silver Spring Navy officer convicted of cyberstalking ex-wife

article

The Brief Jason Michael Leidel, a 45-year-old Navy Lieutenant Commander, faces prison time after being convicted of cyberstalking. According to court documents, Leidel sent false emails to get his ex-wife fired and evicted, and filed false claims against her new partner. His actions continued for several years before his arrest.



A Silver Spring man faces prison time after being convicted of cyberstalking.

Jason Michael Leidel, a 45-year-old Navy lieutenant commander, was found guilty of cyberstalking by a federal jury. According to court documents, Leidel sent false emails to get his ex-wife fired and evicted, and filed false claims against her new partner.

What we know:

Leidel's harassment included false child protective services claims and attempts to have his ex-wife's new partner investigated and fired. His actions continued for several years before his arrest.

Leidel's sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2026, where he could face up to five years in federal prison. The sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge.

The investigation and prosecution

The conviction was announced by U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, with contributions from the FBI, the Department of Transportation, the Office of the Inspector General, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local police departments.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Sarma and Ken Clark are handling the prosecution.