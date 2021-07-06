Virginia massage therapist facing more charges for sex crimes

article

A Virginia massage therapist is facing new charges for sex crimes involving clients at a business in Herndon.

According to Herndon police, Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana faces four charges for separated incidents they’re investigating at a business in the 400 block of Carlisle Drive.

Guzman-Orellana was arrested most recently on June 30 on charges including aggravated sexual battery.

Previous charges include aggravated sexual battery by a therapist and aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Police are asking victims – or anyone who might have additional information on the investigation – to call (703) 435-6846.