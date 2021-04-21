Virginia massage therapist arrested for sexual battery while on the job

article

A Virginia massage therapist was "performing his duties" when he sexually assaulted a victim.

Fairfax County police charged Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana, 39, of Leesburg with aggravated sexual battery by a therapist.

They say Guzman-Orellana was working at a business in the 400 block of Carlisle Drive in Herndon when the incident occurred.

Guzman-Orellana was taken to Fairfax County adult detention center, where he’s held without bond.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 435-6846.

