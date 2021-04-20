Suspect indicted for multiple rapes including individual he met through dating apps

A man has been indicted for multiple rapes, abduction and unlawful videotaping of multiple victims, including an individual he met through online dating apps, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Detectives were contacted in July 2020 by a woman who reported she was assaulted at a home in the 8300 block of Cushing Court in Springfield by a man she met online.

Approximately a month later, as detectives continued their investigation, a second victim reported being sexually assaulted at the same location under similar circumstances.

Detectives identified Drew John Steiner, of Springfield, as the offender in both cases.

Evidence was presented to a grand jury Monday who indicted Steiner on one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of unlawful filming, two counts of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Steiner has been held without bond at the adult detention center since being charged with the assault and abduction of a family member that occurred on Sept. 27, 2020.

Descano released the following statement on the indictment:

"Roughly between the dates of July 7, 2020 and August 18, 2020 Drew John Steiner is alleged to have raped multiple individuals, at least one who he met through a dating application, and knowingly and intentionally filmed without the consent of the victim. Upon reviewing the investigation into this matter, I determined that charges of rape, abduction, and unlawful videotaping were merited and a grand jury agreed. Today I am therefore announcing the indictment of Drew John Steiner on these charges. I am also encouraging individuals who may have information that would aid in this investigation to contact the Major Crimes Bureau of the Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800, option 3. My top priority is to keep our community safe. I will therefore always act to hold those accountable who prey upon members of this community and I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case."

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by sending "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web.