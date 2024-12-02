VA trooper injured in crash; FBI agent arrested for sex assault; PGCPS employee shot dead outside home
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.
Mother of injured 2nd grader calls for protest in Charles County
The mother of a second-grader who was injured in a school restroom incident is urging other parents to protest, demanding full transparency from school officials.
Last Monday, many parents planned to protest but decided to wait and see where the investigation led. A week later, parents, including the mother of the injured student, are dissatisfied.
Suspected stolen vehicle crashes, bursts into flames after ramming Virginia trooper: officials
A suspected stolen vehicle burst into flames late Monday night in the Belle Haven area after crashing, allegedly fleeing from authorities, and ramming a Virginia State Police patrol car.
FBI special agent arrested on sexual assault charges; detectives seek additional victims
Montgomery County police have arrested a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of sexual assault.
Eduardo Valdivia, 40, of Gaithersburg, was taken into custody on Monday, November 25 by agents with the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID).
Weed shop padlocked in DC, cops close 14th illegal dispensary
Authorities have shut down an illegal cannabis business in Northwest D.C., citing it as an imminent threat to public health and safety.
On Nov. 26, the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration's Enforcement Division, with support from the Metropolitan Police Department, executed a Closure Order at Peace in the Air, located at 2118 18th Street NW.
PGCPS employee shot dead outside home
Violence marred the Thanksgiving season in a Prince George's County neighborhood after a shooting claimed a man's life.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday when Prince George's County police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 12600 block of Silverbirch Lane in Laurel. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.