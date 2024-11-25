FBI agent arrested in Maryland, accused of sexual assaulting two women

article

The Montgomery County Department of Police has arrested FBI Special Agent Eduardo Valdivia on charges of sexually assaulting two women.

Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division are urging potential additional victims to come forward and plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Valdivia is no stranger to legal scrutiny.

In December 2022, he was acquitted of charges stemming from a 2020 off-duty shooting aboard a Metro Red Line train near Bethesda.

In that incident, Valdivia reportedly engaged in a verbal exchange with a man who approached him asking for money. After Valdivia declined, the man allegedly muttered expletives and turned away. Moments later, Valdivia shot the man, leading to charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use in a violent crime, and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia turned himself in following his 2021 indictment but was found not guilty of all charges after a jury trial last December.

Now, less than a year later, Valdivia faces serious allegations again. Montgomery County detectives believe there may be more victims and are seeking public assistance as their investigation continues.

The FBI Washington Field Office sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The FBI takes allegations of criminal violations and misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the matter involving the recent arrest of an FBI employee and are fully cooperating with the Montgomery County Police Department. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI cannot comment further. Regarding the employment of Eduardo Valdivia, he is currently suspended pending the conclusion of the Montgomery County Police Department investigation."

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will stream Tuesday's news conference. Check back for updates.