Man fatally shot in Laurel, marring Thanksgiving season

Violence marred the Thanksgiving season in a Prince George's County neighborhood after a shooting claimed a man's life.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday when Prince George's County police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 12600 block of Silverbirch Lane in Laurel. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A neighbor told FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh that he believes the victim is his friend and neighbor. He thinks the man was shot while in a car, adding that he heard six to seven gunshots and saw a gray car speeding away.

Umeh also spoke to another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. This neighbor also knew the victim and said the shooting had left the usually quiet community shaken.

As of now, details about the incident remain scarce. Investigators have not identified any suspects or motives. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.