Lowe's to close stores for 24 hours at all 1,700 locations

Nationwide hardware chain Lowe's announced Monday that it will close all stores for 24 hours.

What we know:

Lowe's will close all stores and contact centers on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Why?

The store said it's an effort to show appreciation for its workers "continued dedication to serving customers."

"I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

Lowe's has closed on Easter for the last four years, according to the company. Lowe's joins the ranks of other major chains like Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Best Buy and Aldi in closing for the day.

Need to buy some hardware items on Easter Sunday? Lowes.com will still service customers, or you could go to Home Depot – they will be open on Easter.