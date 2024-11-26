Suspected stolen vehicle crashes, bursts into flames after ramming Virginia trooper: officials

A suspected stolen vehicle burst into flames late Monday night in the Belle Haven area after crashing, allegedly fleeing from authorities, and ramming a Virginia State Police patrol car.

The incident was reported around 11:19 p.m. near Route 1 and Fort Hunt Road.

Officials say the trooper was assisting Alexandria Police with the stop of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, when the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly rammed the trooper’s vehicle, causing the patrol car to crash into a power pole, bringing wires down onto the street.

Authorities say the driver of the Elantra ran a red light and struck a Chevy pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla before bursting into flames.

One of the occupants of the suspected stolen vehicle was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital and additional occupants suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the Corolla were not injured.

The trooper is not believed to be injured.

The investigation is continuing.