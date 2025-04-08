3 dead, 3 injured following shooting in Spotsylvania County neighborhood: Sheriff's Office

The Brief Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County. The shooting was reported in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say they do not know the ages of the victims at this time.



Three people are dead following a shooting in a Spotsylvania County neighborhood, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

What we know:

According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle. When they arrived, deputies found six shooting victims.

Three people have been declared dead and three other victims have been transported to the hospital.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference this evening.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the injured victims are not known at this time. Officials also do not know the ages of the victims yet.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is active and fluid. At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.