The mother of a second-grader who was injured in a school restroom incident is urging other parents to protest, demanding full transparency from school officials.

Last Monday, many parents planned to protest but decided to wait and see where the investigation led. A week later, parents, including the mother of the injured student, are dissatisfied.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says Monday’s protest will be at Laurel Springs Regional Park.

The protest stems from a November 15th incident at Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, where a student was seriously injured after being found hanging by his hoodie on a coat hook in a school bathroom stall.

The school's letter described the incident as "horseplay" between the injured second grader and a fourth grader. A viral social media post by the injured child's mother referenced bullying.

Mother of injured 2nd grader calls for protest in Charles County

Those organizing Monday’s demonstration accuse the school system of downplaying the incident.

The Sheriff's Office noted on Friday that they have determined the incident was not a hate crime or bias incident. While the Sheriff's Office still doesn’t know exactly what happened in the bathroom, they stated that the evidence does not suggest criminal intent so far.

Legally, they cannot charge a four grader, so any punishment for that student must come from the school district.

Attempts to reach out to the school district have not been answered. It is unclear if any of the parents have attorneys or what actions they are taking as the investigation moves forward.

