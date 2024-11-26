Weed shop padlocked in DC, cops close 14th illegal dispensary

Authorities have shut down an illegal cannabis business in Northwest D.C., citing it as an imminent threat to public health and safety.

On Nov. 26, the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration’s Enforcement Division, with support from the Metropolitan Police Department, executed a Closure Order at Peace in the Air, located at 2118 18th Street NW.

Police believe the first-floor business was operating as an unlicensed cannabis retailer, despite a Cease and Desist Order already in place.

The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board issued the Closure Order, leading to the business being shuttered and its doors padlocked. Officials said the drastic measure was necessary given the risks posed by the illegal operation.

The shop's owner, Darel Dawson, says the business had been closed for weeks prior to the raid.

"They banged out a door to an empty building," Dawson told FOX 5. "If my stuff was still in there, and we were operating a business out of love, I would feel extremely violated."

A Notice of Closure issued by the ABCA can be seen on Peace in the Air's front door at 2118 18th Street NW.

City officials confirmed that Peace in the Air had been issued a Cease and Desist Order for selling cannabis without proper licensing. Dawson admitted his business had been warned but expressed frustration with the regulatory process.

"To our knowledge, we weren’t doing anything illegally until we were given a warning," Dawson said.

The ABCA stated that Dawson failed to comply with the warning, which led to Tuesday's operation to secure and padlock the premises.

Dawson defended his decision not to pursue licensing under the new regulations.

"I did not avoid the licensing. But when it was time to be licensed, I declined because I don’t think the system was going to benefit the proprietor at all," he said.

Peace in the Air sold clothing, music, and art alongside cannabis. Dawson expressed relief that no employees were present during the raid but criticized the city’s approach.

"I feel violated for the people. They have to pay hourly for all those police to be there. I feel for the taxpayers. And the other people doing business in this cannabis realm who will probably get violated," Dawson added.

Dawson can request a hearing before the ABC Board. However, the property owners may face additional requirements before regaining access, including submitting a remediation plan to prevent future illegal cannabis sales on the premises.

The ABC Board also has the authority to fine property owners $10,000 for noncompliance.

The closure of Peace in the Air marks the 14th illegal cannabis operation padlocked since new enforcement powers were granted under the Medical Cannabis Conditional License and Unlicensed Establishment Closure Clarification Emergency Amendment Act of 2024.

The law, which took effect on July 15, allows ABCA to take swift action against unlicensed cannabis businesses.

Since the law’s enactment, ABCA has issued 37 Cease and Desist Orders and 96 warning letters to unlicensed operators who failed to apply for a medical cannabis license during the designated application period.