Trial for DC man who threw sandwich at federal officer begins

The Brief A man was arrested and charged back in August after allegedly throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent in D.C. He's accused of tossing the sandwich at the federal agent, while also calling surrounding officers fascists and racists. His trial began on Monday. He is facing a misdemeanor for his alleged actions.



The trial has begun for the man who tossed a sub at a federal officer.

Sean Dunn is facing a misdemeanor for his alleged actions last August. Jurors were sworn in on Monday afternoon and will begin hearing evidence on Tuesday.

The backstory:

D.C. residents will decide whether Sean Dunn impeded law enforcement when he tossed a sandwich at a CBP officer who was positioned outside a gay club featuring a "Latin night" celebration on August 10.

Dunn also called officers fascists and racists. He argues that he is being treated unfairly, especially in light of recent pardons for Jan. 6 criminal defendants who have political beliefs opposite his.

READ MORE: DOJ worker fired after allegedly throwing sandwich at federal officer

Big picture view:

Monday was about selecting the jury — 12 jurors and two alternates — who will decide the case.

Prosecutors wanted to ask potential jurors whether they had strong feelings about CBP officers to suss out any potential bias.

Some legal experts say that the question violates the 6th Amendment's guarantee to an impartial jury.

We do not know if jurors were asked that question because the judge did not permit members of the public to listen to questioning in what's called voir dire.

READ MORE: Man accused of throwing Subway sandwich at federal officer charged with felony assault

What they're saying:



FOX 5's Katie Barlow asked U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro about the line of questioning for jurors, which included queries on how they felt about CBP agents. She said these questions do not nullify the impartiality of the jury.

"We have the right to an impartial jury," Pirro said. "No one should come in with preconceived notions or feelings that will impact the way they receive evidence."

After the jury was selected, Dunn's lawyers asked to start the jury selection process all over again.

READ MORE: DC 'sandwich thrower' pleads not guilty

They said the judge's decision to keep voir dire from the public violates the 6th Amendment, which guarantees the right to a speedy and public trial.

The judge denied Dunn's motion, saying a do-over would be a drastic remedy.