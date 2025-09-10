DC 'sandwich thrower' pleads not guilty to misdemeanor assault

The Brief Sean Charles Dunn, 37, the former DOJ employee who allegedly threw a sandwich at a federal officer in D.C. last month, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in federal court on Wednesday. He was initially charged with felony assault, but the charge was reduced after prosecutors failed to secure an indictment. This plea comes the same day as President Donald Trump's federal takeover hits the one-month mark.



Sean Charles Dunn, 37, the former DOJ employee who allegedly threw a sandwich at a federal officer in D.C. last month, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in federal court on Wednesday.

He was initially charged with felony assault, but the charge was reduced after prosecutors failed to secure an indictment.

The backstory:

Dunn is specifically accused of yelling profanities at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent before hurling a sandwich on Aug. 10, close to the corner of 14th and U streets. A short chase ensued, which can be seen in a video of the incident.

According to a police affidavit, Dunn shouted, "f*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!" before the alleged assault. Officers from CBP and Metro Transit Police were in the area at the time.

When he was originally charged, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told Dunn to "stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else." It was Attorney General Pam Bondi who revealed he was a Justice Department employee and fired him.

Bondi also called the incident "an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months," adding, "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

2,310 arrests

Big picture view:

In public, however, Dunn has supporters. Around the District's neighborhoods, street art depicting a sandwich being thrown has popped up. Protesters of the president's increased law enforcement presence have begun toting signs with sandwiches on them, and Etsy sellers have created shirts, stickers and more.

This plea comes the same day as President Donald Trump's federal takeover hits the one-month mark. In August, Trump invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, citing the need to combat violent crime in the District.

The federal surge in D.C. is set to expire on Wednesday, and Mayor Muriel Bowser made it clear on Monday that the increased number of federal officers and Guard troops in the District likely isn’t going anywhere—and no one should see the order’s expiration as a green light to commit crime. After all, the end of the emergency won’t end the president’s authority to order the National Guard onto D.C.’s streets or deploy additional federal law enforcement.

"What ends when the federal emergency ends is the requirement per the Home Rule Charter that the D.C. mayor is compelled to provide MPD service at the president’s request," Bowser said.

AG Bondi said Wednesday that in total, 2,310 arrests have been made.

The president dined out in the District on Tuesday night to mark one month since the takeover began.

"This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as there is in the country," he claimed, standing outside the D.C. restaurant. "Everybody should go out."