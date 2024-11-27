Thanksgiving 2024: Record-breaking holiday travel expected; rain anticipated Thursday

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 18.3 million travelers over the next week, potentially making this the busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever.

The holiday rush hit full stride at U.S. airports on Tuesday, with Reagan National Airport experiencing long but smooth-moving lines on Wednesday. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that security checkpoints are fully staffed, with extra workers ensuring an efficient flow of travelers.

For those driving to their holiday destinations, Wednesday afternoon is expected to be one of the worst times to travel by car, though highways should be clear by Thanksgiving Day.

Transportation analytics company INRIX advises motorists returning home to travel before 1 p.m. on Sunday and before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on Monday. AAA predicts nearly 80 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday, with most opting to drive.

Last-minute travelers in and out of the D.C. region will encounter steady rain on Thursday. The rain is expected to persist throughout the day, accompanied by gusty winds in the afternoon. The precipitation should clear by evening, setting the stage for a mostly sunny but chilly Friday.

The weekend forecast looks sunny with cold temperatures in the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.

