The precipitation quickly moved out of the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday but another storm system is expected to bring rain to our area by Thanksgiving Day.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says it should be a quiet and sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with similar temperatures.

However, rain showers and patchy fog are expected to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, producing rain for much of the D.C. area on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day in DC region to feature rain, wind, highs in the 50s

The rain and clouds will be in the region for much of Thursday afternoon. The same cold front that will produce rain for much of the D.C. area is likely to bring snow and freezing rain to parts of northern New England.

Commuters traveling on Tuesday should not have any weather issues to worry about. Low visibility and gusty winds will be a concern on the roadways Thursday into Friday as the system moves off the coast.

Chilly temperatures in the upper-40s on Friday. Sunny with highs near 40 degrees on Saturday. Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s on Sunday.