Expand / Collapse search

Full List: DC bars and restaurants with 2024 Thanksgiving Day and weekend extended hours

By
Updated  November 27, 2024 6:37am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Here's the full list of Washington, D.C. bars and restaurants with 2024 Thanksgiving Day and weekend extended hours.

Extended Hours Eligible Establishments for the 2024 Thanksgiving Day Weekend from Wed., 11/27 to Sun., 12/1:

The Park Place at 14th, 920 14TH ST NW

Le Diplomate, 1601 14TH ST NW

Uproar, 639 FLORIDA AVE NW

Haydee's, 6303 GEORGIA AVE NW

Cloak & Dagger, 1359 U ST NW

Saint Yves, 1220 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Archibald's/Fast Eddies Billiards Cafe, 1520 K ST NW

Mad Hatter, 1321 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Penn Social/Little Penn, 801 E ST NW

Nellie's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 900 U ST NW

Cafe Citron, 1343 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Bravo Bravo, 1001 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Lost Society, 2001 14TH ST NW

Rosebar, 1215 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Cafe Bonaparte/Lutece, 1522 WISCONSIN AVE NW

Living Room, 1010 Vermont AVE NW

Meze, 2437 18TH ST NW

Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E ST NW

Tico/Nama Ko, 1926 14th ST NW

Hyatt Regency Washington, 400 NEW JERSEY AVE NW

Aqua Restaurant, 1818 NEW YORK AVE NE

Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar, 1104 H ST NE

Jimmy Valentine's Lonely Hearts Club, 1103 BLADENSBURG RD NE

Number Nine, 1435 P ST NW

Sol Mexican Grill, 1251 H ST NE

Nanny O'Brien's Irish Pub, 3319 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Lola's, 711 8TH ST SE

La Dulce Noche, 3566 14TH ST NW

El Centro D. F., 1218 WISCONSIN AVE NW

Service Bar, 926 U ST NW

Ritz Carlton Georgetown, 3100 SOUTH ST NW

Compass Rose, 1346 T ST NW

Gallery O on H, 1354 H ST NE

Billy Martins Tavern, 1264 WISCONSIN AVE NW

Exiles, 1610 U ST NW

Breadsoda, 2233 WISCONSIN AVE NW

GLO - Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge, 1608 7TH ST NW

Ambassador Restaurant, 1907 9th ST NW

Mission, 1606 20TH ST NW

Safari Restaurant and Lounge, 4306 GEORGIA AVE NW

Tune Inn Restaurant, 331 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE

Johana's Restaurant, 4728 14TH ST NW

Barrilito Bar and Restaurant, 3911 14TH ST NW

City Tap House, 901 9TH ST NW

Haydee's Restaurant, 3102 MT PLEASANT ST NW

On the Rocks, 1242 H ST NE

The Bottom Line, 1716 I ST NW

American Ice Company, 917 V ST NW

Barcelona Wine Bar, 1622 14TH ST NW

Public Bar, 1214 18TH ST NW

The Coupe, 3415 11th ST NW

La Molienda, 3568 14TH ST NW

Chimalli Mexican Cuisine, 4403 14th ST NW

Eritrean Cultural Center, 1214 18th ST NW

Club Timehri, 2439 18TH ST NW

Madam's Organ, 2461 18TH ST NW

Heist, 1216 18TH ST NW

Next Level DC, 15 K ST NE

Sachi Nightclub, 727 15TH ST NW

MK Lounge & Restaurant, 1930 9TH ST NW

Next Door, 1211 U ST NW

Union Pub, 201 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE

Barcelona, 3310 WISCONSIN AVE NW

Karma, 2221 ADAMS PL NE

Chaplin's, 1501 9TH ST NW

930 Club/The Atlantis, 815 V ST NW

Astro Beer Hall, 1310 G ST NW

Soundcheck, 1420 K ST NW

The House, 3530 GEORGIA AVE NW

Romain's Table/The Diner, 2453 18TH ST NW

SAX, 734 11th ST NW

El Pulgarcito, 5313 GEORGIA AVE NW

The Good Guys Restaurant, 2311 WISCONSIN AVE NW

The Town Tavern, 2323 18TH ST NW

Player's Lounge, 2737 M.L. KING JR., AVE SE

Sticky Rice /Sing Sing Karaoke Palace, 1222 H ST NE

DC 9, 1940 9TH ST NW

Duke's Grocery, 1513 17TH ST NW

Annie's Paramount Steak House, 1609 17TH ST NW

Whitlow's, 901 U ST NW

Red Lounge Hookah, 2013 14TH ST NW

MPIRE Club, 1819 M ST NW

Flash, 645 FLORIDA AVE NW

El Tamarindo, 1785 FLORIDA AVE NW

Lapis, 1847 COLUMBIA RD NW

Black Cat, 1811 14TH ST NW

Sauf Haus, 1216 18TH ST NW

Open City, 2331 CALVERT ST NW

Dacha Beer Garden, 1600 7TH ST NW

Trade, 1410 14TH ST NW

The Washington Hilton, 1919 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Chez Billy Sud, 1035 31st ST NW

Grand Central, 2447 18TH ST NW

Capo, 715 Florida AVE NW

Taqueria Habanero, 3710 14TH ST NW

Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant & Market/Apple Lounge, 1114 U ST NW

Beuchert's Saloon, 623 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE

The Brighton, 949 Wharf ST SW

Franklin Hall, 1346 Florida AVE NW

Power Night Club/Lounge/Restaurant, 2335 BLADENSBURG RD NE

Camelot, 1823 M ST NW

Players Club, 1400 14TH ST NW

Due South/Due South Dockside, 301 WATER ST SE

Abigail Room, 1730 M ST NW

Union Stage, 740 Water ST SW

Mission Navy Yard, 1221 Van ST SE

The Salt Line, 79 Potomac AVE SE

Liberte/ L' Annexe, 2917 M ST NW

Secret Lounge, 1928 9TH ST NW

Unity, 1936 9TH ST NW

Guapos of Georgetown, 3050 K ST NW

Pitchers/A League of Her Own, 2317 18TH ST NW

Little Pearl, 921 Pennsylvania AVE SE

Maxwell, 1336 9th ST NW

Maketto, 1351 H ST NE

Spin, 1332 F ST NW

Lyle, 1731 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW

The Darcy Hotel, 1515 RHODE ISLAND AVE NW

Illusion Bar and Lounge, 5213 GEORGIA AVE NW

Present Company, 438 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW

Mirror Lounge, 1920 9TH ST NW

Cloakroom/Over Under, 476 K ST NW

Buho's Restaurant, 3521 14th ST NW

Allure Lounge, 711 H ST NE

Mama 'San/Harlot, 2001 11TH ST NW

Raven Grill, 3125 MT PLEASANT ST NW

Studio 52, 1508 OKIE ST NE

Seven Seas Restaurant, 5915 GEORGIA AVE NW

The Admiral, 1 DUPONT CIR NW

Right Spot, 1917 9TH ST NW

Anejo Bar & Grill, 3910 14th ST NW

Brooklyn, 1212 U ST NW

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 801 9TH ST NW

Hotel Monaco & Dirty Habit Restaurant, 700 F ST NW

Bar Pilar, 1833 14TH ST NW

1831 Bar/Lounge, 1831 M ST NW

Cafe Saint-Ex, 1847 14TH ST NW

The Artemis, 3605 14TH ST NW

Kaliwa/Pink Tiger, 751 Wharf ST SW

The Jungle, 1942 9TH ST NW

3321 Bistro DC Restaurant, 3321 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Stan's DC, 1029 VERMONT AVE NW

Red Bear Brewing Company, 1140 3RD ST NE

Don Juan Restaurant & Carryout, 1660 LAMONT ST NW

The Manor/Phantom, 1327 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Ultrabar/Chroma, 911 F ST NW

Creole on 14th, 3345 14TH ST NW

Decades, 1219 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Twelve After Twelve, 1212 18TH ST NW

Climaxx Bar and Restaurant, 1414 9TH ST NW

La Dolce Vita, 1610 14TH ST NW

Focus DC, 1348 H ST NE

Barcode, 1101 17TH ST NW

Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel RD NE

Denson Liquor Bar, 600 F ST NW

Privilege, 1115 U ST NW

Never Looked Better, 1230 9TH ST NW

The Mirror, 1413 K ST NW

Georgetown Inn West End/Casta's Rum Bar, 1121 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW

Sign of the Whale, 1825 M ST NW

The Mayflower Club/Zebbie's Garden, 1223 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Petworth Cigars, 4203 GEORGIA AVE NW

Park Hyatt, 1201 24TH ST NW

Hotbed, 2475 18TH ST NW

Salazar, 1819 14TH ST NW

Kiki, 915 U ST NW

The Crown and Crow, 1313 14TH ST NW

Lux-DC Restaurant, 3001 GEORGIA AVE NW

Bartaco Mt. Vernon, 1025 5TH ST NW

Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge, 829 UPSHUR ST NW

Vision Lounge, 707 H ST NE

Tap99, 1250 HALF ST SE

Planta Cocina, 1454 P ST NW

Marx Cafe American Bar, 3203 MT PLEASANT ST NW

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, 665 Wharf ST SW

Bunker, 2001 14TH ST NW

El Rey, 919 U ST NW

Hell's Kitchen, 652 Wharf ST SW

Nobu, 2525 M ST NW

Aslin Beer Company, 1740 14TH ST NW

KiKi, 917 U ST NW

Eighteenth Street Lounge, 1230 9TH ST NW

Chacho Spirits, 6031 KANSAS AVE NW

Hill East Burger, 1432 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE

Royal Sands Social Club, 26 N ST SE

Afro Lounge, 3630 Georgia AVE NW

Salamander Washington DC, 1330 MARYLAND AVE SW

PlayDC Restaurant & Lounge, 1541 7th ST NW

Toro Bar, 3708 14TH ST NW

Illusion Bar and Lounge, 5213 GEORGIA AVE NW

Republiq, 2122 24TH PL NE

DNA Lounge, 1102 U ST NW

Amsterdam Café Lounge & Restaurant, 1208 U ST NW

Champion Kitchen, 7730 GEORGIA AVE NW

Flair Restaurant & Lounge, 2210 14TH ST NW

Alley Cat, 5247 Wisconsin AVE NW

The District Sports Bar / Prima DC, 900 FLORIDA AVE NW

Mariachi Lounge, 5217 GEORGIA AVE NW

Culture / Vera, 2002 FENWICK ST NE

Vip Lounge, 1926 9TH ST NW

The Graham Georgetown, 1075 Thomas Jefferson ST NW

Embassy Suites Hotel, 900 10TH ST NW

Sound Bar, 1909 9TH ST NW

Johnny's All American, 3226 11TH ST NW

Bukom Cafe, 2442 18TH ST NW

Howard Theatre, 620 T ST NW

Bar Boheme, 1309 5TH ST NE

Code Red, 2440 18TH ST NW

Alice Bar & Lounge, 1357 U ST NW

Lydia Restaurant & Lounge, 1427 H ST NE

Recessions II, 1823 L ST NW

Space DC, 1355 U ST NW

Marte Bar & Lounge, 4815 GEORGIA AVE NW

Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill / Bistro Du Jour Capitol Hill, 20 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW

Taqueria Xochi, 1825 I ST NW

Flora Pizzeria, 1825 I ST NW

Posh Lounge, 1924 9th ST NW

Obelisk, 2029 P ST NW

Proper 21, 1319 F ST NW

Proper 21 WSZR, 2033 K ST NW

Tight Five Pub, 2471 18TH ST NW

Shakers, 2012 9TH ST NW

Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island AVE NE

Masseria, 1340 4TH ST NE

Officina, 1120 Maine AVE SW

Philotimo, 1100 15TH ST NW

The Big Board, 421 H ST NE

Morrow Hotel / Le Clou / Vesper / Upstairs at the Morrow, 222 M ST NE

Snappy's, 3917 GEORGIA AVE NW

Amparo Fondita (Dupont), 2002 P ST NW

as you are., 500 8th ST SE

The Dirty Goose, 913 U ST NW

Hiraya Kapamilya, 1250 H ST NE

Strand, 1400 I ST NW

Eaton DC/ Allegory/ Wild Days, 1201 K ST NW

Ace Lounge, 1817 7th ST NW

Zeba Bar & Grill, 3423 14TH ST NW

Yolo Restaurant & Lounge, 2005 14TH ST NW

Tokyo Pearl, 1301 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

202 Lounge One, 609 H ST NW

Casamigo Bar & Grilled, 3201 Mt. Pleasant ST NW

Kiyomi Sushi by Uchi, 1825 I ST NW

Palette 22, 400 MORSE ST NE

Rosemarino D'Italia, 1714 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Roofer's Union, 2442 18TH ST NW

DCity Smokehouse, 1301 GOOD HOPE RD SE

Crush Bar, 2007 14TH ST NW

Sid Gold's Request Room, 1262 5th ST NE

Ama, 885 NEW JERSEY AVE SE

Flirt Cocktail Bar and Social Club, 1015 7TH ST NW

Mita Ethio Japan Cafe, 703 Kennedy ST NW

Highlight, 1336 U ST NW

V Street Lounge, 2100 14TH ST NW

Darvish Kitchen, 1141 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Dirty Water, 816 H ST NE

Simple Bar and Grill, 5802 GEORGIA AVE NW

AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center, 601 K ST NW

The Continent DC, 1110 VERMONT AVE NW

Platinum DC, 1805 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

Tinette's, 71 POTOMAC AVE SE

Apapacho, 1280 4TH ST NE

Bar Japonais, 1520 14TH ST NW

Dionne's, 1110 OAK DR SE

Nero, 1207 19TH ST NW

Ruben's, 1323 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

F1 Arcade, 420 PENN ST NE

Arlo Washington DC/Arrels/A.R.T. DC Bodega by Arrels, 333 G ST NW

Billy Hicks, 3277 M ST NW

Fogo De Chao, 698 MAINE AVE SW

Silk Lounge, 1503 9TH ST NW

Taqueria Distrito Federal, 805 KENNEDY ST NW

Minetta Tavern DC, 1287 4TH ST NE

Cordelia Fishbar, 550 MORSE ST NE

Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters, 1615 RHODE ISLAND AVE NW

Epic Restaurant & Lounge, 4809 GEORGIA AVE NW

MORE INFO online