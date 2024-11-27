Full List: DC bars and restaurants with 2024 Thanksgiving Day and weekend extended hours
WASHINGTON - Here's the full list of Washington, D.C. bars and restaurants with 2024 Thanksgiving Day and weekend extended hours.
Extended Hours Eligible Establishments for the 2024 Thanksgiving Day Weekend from Wed., 11/27 to Sun., 12/1:
The Park Place at 14th, 920 14TH ST NW
Le Diplomate, 1601 14TH ST NW
Uproar, 639 FLORIDA AVE NW
Haydee's, 6303 GEORGIA AVE NW
Cloak & Dagger, 1359 U ST NW
Saint Yves, 1220 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Archibald's/Fast Eddies Billiards Cafe, 1520 K ST NW
Mad Hatter, 1321 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Penn Social/Little Penn, 801 E ST NW
Nellie's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 900 U ST NW
Cafe Citron, 1343 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Bravo Bravo, 1001 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Lost Society, 2001 14TH ST NW
Rosebar, 1215 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Cafe Bonaparte/Lutece, 1522 WISCONSIN AVE NW
Living Room, 1010 Vermont AVE NW
Meze, 2437 18TH ST NW
Hard Rock Cafe, 999 E ST NW
Tico/Nama Ko, 1926 14th ST NW
Hyatt Regency Washington, 400 NEW JERSEY AVE NW
Aqua Restaurant, 1818 NEW YORK AVE NE
Little Miss Whiskey's Golden Dollar, 1104 H ST NE
Jimmy Valentine's Lonely Hearts Club, 1103 BLADENSBURG RD NE
Number Nine, 1435 P ST NW
Sol Mexican Grill, 1251 H ST NE
Nanny O'Brien's Irish Pub, 3319 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Lola's, 711 8TH ST SE
La Dulce Noche, 3566 14TH ST NW
El Centro D. F., 1218 WISCONSIN AVE NW
Service Bar, 926 U ST NW
Ritz Carlton Georgetown, 3100 SOUTH ST NW
Compass Rose, 1346 T ST NW
Gallery O on H, 1354 H ST NE
Billy Martins Tavern, 1264 WISCONSIN AVE NW
Exiles, 1610 U ST NW
Breadsoda, 2233 WISCONSIN AVE NW
GLO - Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge, 1608 7TH ST NW
Ambassador Restaurant, 1907 9th ST NW
Mission, 1606 20TH ST NW
Safari Restaurant and Lounge, 4306 GEORGIA AVE NW
Tune Inn Restaurant, 331 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE
Johana's Restaurant, 4728 14TH ST NW
Barrilito Bar and Restaurant, 3911 14TH ST NW
City Tap House, 901 9TH ST NW
Haydee's Restaurant, 3102 MT PLEASANT ST NW
On the Rocks, 1242 H ST NE
The Bottom Line, 1716 I ST NW
American Ice Company, 917 V ST NW
Barcelona Wine Bar, 1622 14TH ST NW
Public Bar, 1214 18TH ST NW
The Coupe, 3415 11th ST NW
La Molienda, 3568 14TH ST NW
Chimalli Mexican Cuisine, 4403 14th ST NW
Eritrean Cultural Center, 1214 18th ST NW
Club Timehri, 2439 18TH ST NW
Madam's Organ, 2461 18TH ST NW
Heist, 1216 18TH ST NW
Next Level DC, 15 K ST NE
Sachi Nightclub, 727 15TH ST NW
MK Lounge & Restaurant, 1930 9TH ST NW
Next Door, 1211 U ST NW
Union Pub, 201 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE
Barcelona, 3310 WISCONSIN AVE NW
Karma, 2221 ADAMS PL NE
Chaplin's, 1501 9TH ST NW
930 Club/The Atlantis, 815 V ST NW
Astro Beer Hall, 1310 G ST NW
Soundcheck, 1420 K ST NW
The House, 3530 GEORGIA AVE NW
Romain's Table/The Diner, 2453 18TH ST NW
SAX, 734 11th ST NW
El Pulgarcito, 5313 GEORGIA AVE NW
The Good Guys Restaurant, 2311 WISCONSIN AVE NW
The Town Tavern, 2323 18TH ST NW
Player's Lounge, 2737 M.L. KING JR., AVE SE
Sticky Rice /Sing Sing Karaoke Palace, 1222 H ST NE
DC 9, 1940 9TH ST NW
Duke's Grocery, 1513 17TH ST NW
Annie's Paramount Steak House, 1609 17TH ST NW
Whitlow's, 901 U ST NW
Red Lounge Hookah, 2013 14TH ST NW
MPIRE Club, 1819 M ST NW
Flash, 645 FLORIDA AVE NW
El Tamarindo, 1785 FLORIDA AVE NW
Lapis, 1847 COLUMBIA RD NW
Black Cat, 1811 14TH ST NW
Sauf Haus, 1216 18TH ST NW
Open City, 2331 CALVERT ST NW
Dacha Beer Garden, 1600 7TH ST NW
Trade, 1410 14TH ST NW
The Washington Hilton, 1919 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Chez Billy Sud, 1035 31st ST NW
Grand Central, 2447 18TH ST NW
Capo, 715 Florida AVE NW
Taqueria Habanero, 3710 14TH ST NW
Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant & Market/Apple Lounge, 1114 U ST NW
Beuchert's Saloon, 623 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE
The Brighton, 949 Wharf ST SW
Franklin Hall, 1346 Florida AVE NW
Power Night Club/Lounge/Restaurant, 2335 BLADENSBURG RD NE
Camelot, 1823 M ST NW
Players Club, 1400 14TH ST NW
Due South/Due South Dockside, 301 WATER ST SE
Abigail Room, 1730 M ST NW
Union Stage, 740 Water ST SW
Mission Navy Yard, 1221 Van ST SE
The Salt Line, 79 Potomac AVE SE
Liberte/ L' Annexe, 2917 M ST NW
Secret Lounge, 1928 9TH ST NW
Unity, 1936 9TH ST NW
Guapos of Georgetown, 3050 K ST NW
Pitchers/A League of Her Own, 2317 18TH ST NW
Little Pearl, 921 Pennsylvania AVE SE
Maxwell, 1336 9th ST NW
Maketto, 1351 H ST NE
Spin, 1332 F ST NW
Lyle, 1731 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW
The Darcy Hotel, 1515 RHODE ISLAND AVE NW
Illusion Bar and Lounge, 5213 GEORGIA AVE NW
Present Company, 438 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW
Mirror Lounge, 1920 9TH ST NW
Cloakroom/Over Under, 476 K ST NW
Buho's Restaurant, 3521 14th ST NW
Allure Lounge, 711 H ST NE
Mama 'San/Harlot, 2001 11TH ST NW
Raven Grill, 3125 MT PLEASANT ST NW
Studio 52, 1508 OKIE ST NE
Seven Seas Restaurant, 5915 GEORGIA AVE NW
The Admiral, 1 DUPONT CIR NW
Right Spot, 1917 9TH ST NW
Anejo Bar & Grill, 3910 14th ST NW
Brooklyn, 1212 U ST NW
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 801 9TH ST NW
Hotel Monaco & Dirty Habit Restaurant, 700 F ST NW
Bar Pilar, 1833 14TH ST NW
1831 Bar/Lounge, 1831 M ST NW
Cafe Saint-Ex, 1847 14TH ST NW
The Artemis, 3605 14TH ST NW
Kaliwa/Pink Tiger, 751 Wharf ST SW
The Jungle, 1942 9TH ST NW
3321 Bistro DC Restaurant, 3321 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Stan's DC, 1029 VERMONT AVE NW
Red Bear Brewing Company, 1140 3RD ST NE
Don Juan Restaurant & Carryout, 1660 LAMONT ST NW
The Manor/Phantom, 1327 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Ultrabar/Chroma, 911 F ST NW
Creole on 14th, 3345 14TH ST NW
Decades, 1219 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Twelve After Twelve, 1212 18TH ST NW
Climaxx Bar and Restaurant, 1414 9TH ST NW
La Dolce Vita, 1610 14TH ST NW
Focus DC, 1348 H ST NE
Barcode, 1101 17TH ST NW
Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel RD NE
Denson Liquor Bar, 600 F ST NW
Privilege, 1115 U ST NW
Never Looked Better, 1230 9TH ST NW
The Mirror, 1413 K ST NW
Georgetown Inn West End/Casta's Rum Bar, 1121 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW
Sign of the Whale, 1825 M ST NW
The Mayflower Club/Zebbie's Garden, 1223 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Petworth Cigars, 4203 GEORGIA AVE NW
Park Hyatt, 1201 24TH ST NW
Hotbed, 2475 18TH ST NW
Salazar, 1819 14TH ST NW
Kiki, 915 U ST NW
The Crown and Crow, 1313 14TH ST NW
Lux-DC Restaurant, 3001 GEORGIA AVE NW
Bartaco Mt. Vernon, 1025 5TH ST NW
Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge, 829 UPSHUR ST NW
Vision Lounge, 707 H ST NE
Tap99, 1250 HALF ST SE
Planta Cocina, 1454 P ST NW
Marx Cafe American Bar, 3203 MT PLEASANT ST NW
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, 665 Wharf ST SW
Bunker, 2001 14TH ST NW
El Rey, 919 U ST NW
Hell's Kitchen, 652 Wharf ST SW
Nobu, 2525 M ST NW
Aslin Beer Company, 1740 14TH ST NW
KiKi, 917 U ST NW
Eighteenth Street Lounge, 1230 9TH ST NW
Chacho Spirits, 6031 KANSAS AVE NW
Hill East Burger, 1432 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE
Royal Sands Social Club, 26 N ST SE
Afro Lounge, 3630 Georgia AVE NW
Salamander Washington DC, 1330 MARYLAND AVE SW
PlayDC Restaurant & Lounge, 1541 7th ST NW
Toro Bar, 3708 14TH ST NW
Illusion Bar and Lounge, 5213 GEORGIA AVE NW
Republiq, 2122 24TH PL NE
DNA Lounge, 1102 U ST NW
Amsterdam Café Lounge & Restaurant, 1208 U ST NW
Champion Kitchen, 7730 GEORGIA AVE NW
Flair Restaurant & Lounge, 2210 14TH ST NW
Alley Cat, 5247 Wisconsin AVE NW
The District Sports Bar / Prima DC, 900 FLORIDA AVE NW
Mariachi Lounge, 5217 GEORGIA AVE NW
Culture / Vera, 2002 FENWICK ST NE
Vip Lounge, 1926 9TH ST NW
The Graham Georgetown, 1075 Thomas Jefferson ST NW
Embassy Suites Hotel, 900 10TH ST NW
Sound Bar, 1909 9TH ST NW
Johnny's All American, 3226 11TH ST NW
Bukom Cafe, 2442 18TH ST NW
Howard Theatre, 620 T ST NW
Bar Boheme, 1309 5TH ST NE
Code Red, 2440 18TH ST NW
Alice Bar & Lounge, 1357 U ST NW
Lydia Restaurant & Lounge, 1427 H ST NE
Recessions II, 1823 L ST NW
Space DC, 1355 U ST NW
Marte Bar & Lounge, 4815 GEORGIA AVE NW
Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill / Bistro Du Jour Capitol Hill, 20 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW
Taqueria Xochi, 1825 I ST NW
Flora Pizzeria, 1825 I ST NW
Posh Lounge, 1924 9th ST NW
Obelisk, 2029 P ST NW
Proper 21, 1319 F ST NW
Proper 21 WSZR, 2033 K ST NW
Tight Five Pub, 2471 18TH ST NW
Shakers, 2012 9TH ST NW
Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island AVE NE
Masseria, 1340 4TH ST NE
Officina, 1120 Maine AVE SW
Philotimo, 1100 15TH ST NW
The Big Board, 421 H ST NE
Morrow Hotel / Le Clou / Vesper / Upstairs at the Morrow, 222 M ST NE
Snappy's, 3917 GEORGIA AVE NW
Amparo Fondita (Dupont), 2002 P ST NW
as you are., 500 8th ST SE
The Dirty Goose, 913 U ST NW
Hiraya Kapamilya, 1250 H ST NE
Strand, 1400 I ST NW
Eaton DC/ Allegory/ Wild Days, 1201 K ST NW
Ace Lounge, 1817 7th ST NW
Zeba Bar & Grill, 3423 14TH ST NW
Yolo Restaurant & Lounge, 2005 14TH ST NW
Tokyo Pearl, 1301 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
202 Lounge One, 609 H ST NW
Casamigo Bar & Grilled, 3201 Mt. Pleasant ST NW
Kiyomi Sushi by Uchi, 1825 I ST NW
Palette 22, 400 MORSE ST NE
Rosemarino D'Italia, 1714 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Roofer's Union, 2442 18TH ST NW
DCity Smokehouse, 1301 GOOD HOPE RD SE
Crush Bar, 2007 14TH ST NW
Sid Gold's Request Room, 1262 5th ST NE
Ama, 885 NEW JERSEY AVE SE
Flirt Cocktail Bar and Social Club, 1015 7TH ST NW
Mita Ethio Japan Cafe, 703 Kennedy ST NW
Highlight, 1336 U ST NW
V Street Lounge, 2100 14TH ST NW
Darvish Kitchen, 1141 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Dirty Water, 816 H ST NE
Simple Bar and Grill, 5802 GEORGIA AVE NW
AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center, 601 K ST NW
The Continent DC, 1110 VERMONT AVE NW
Platinum DC, 1805 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
Tinette's, 71 POTOMAC AVE SE
Apapacho, 1280 4TH ST NE
Bar Japonais, 1520 14TH ST NW
Dionne's, 1110 OAK DR SE
Nero, 1207 19TH ST NW
Ruben's, 1323 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
F1 Arcade, 420 PENN ST NE
Arlo Washington DC/Arrels/A.R.T. DC Bodega by Arrels, 333 G ST NW
Billy Hicks, 3277 M ST NW
Fogo De Chao, 698 MAINE AVE SW
Silk Lounge, 1503 9TH ST NW
Taqueria Distrito Federal, 805 KENNEDY ST NW
Minetta Tavern DC, 1287 4TH ST NE
Cordelia Fishbar, 550 MORSE ST NE
Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters, 1615 RHODE ISLAND AVE NW
Epic Restaurant & Lounge, 4809 GEORGIA AVE NW
