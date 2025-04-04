DC, Maryland, and Virginia among most expensive places in US to raise a child, study says

The Brief Maryland ranks 4th, D.C. 9th, and Virginia 14th in annual child-raising costs. LendingTree reports a 35.7% national increase in annual costs over two years, now averaging $29,419. Food, childcare, rent, and healthcare premiums were key factors in the study’s calculations.



The cost of raising a child in the United States is going up, and families in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are facing some of the highest expenses in the country, according to a new LendingTree study.

National average for child-raising costs surges by 35%

The latest data shows that the average annual costs associated with raising a child has risen to $29,419, up from $21,681 two years ago. This is a 35.7% increase since LendingTree last reported their findings in 2023.

Over 18 years, the costs add up to an average of $297,674, minus tax exemptions and credits.

Raising a Child: High costs in the DMV

By the numbers:

Maryland ranked fourth overall on the list with a total annual cost of $31,601. Washington, D.C. ranked ninth with a total yearly expense of $29,186. Virginia came in fourteenth with a total annual cost of $26,666.

Maryland also ranked among the top four states with the highest 18-year costs associated with raising a child, at $310,040. Virginia’s total 18-year costs came in at fourteenth on the list at $266,827. The District came in fiftieth overall at $194,108 in 18-year costs.

LendingTree considered various factors to calculate their final figures, including the costs of food, clothing, transportation, and childcare. They also accounted for expenses such as rent and health care premiums.

Tax exemptions and credits were accounted for by subtracting them from the overall costs.

Hawaii topped the list for the highest annual costs of raising a child, with expenses reaching $36,472. Massachusetts followed in second place at $33,004, while Washington ranked third at $32,418.

On the other end of the spectrum, annual costs are lowest in Mississippi, at $16,490, which is nearly $20,000 less than in Hawaii. South Carolina, with a cost of $17,699, and Alabama, with expenses of $17,870, followed.

You can find LendingTree’s FULL LIST online