Thanksgiving travel 2024: Best and worst times to drive

Hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday? You won’t be alone!

AAA estimates over 71 million travelers will drive 50 miles or more from home from the Tuesday before to the Monday after Thanksgiving Day.

The optimal time to start your journey is on Thanksgiving Day when the interstates and highways are generally free of heavy traffic.

For those heading back on Sunday, try to depart early in the morning. If you're returning home on Monday, be prepared for a blend of holiday travelers and regular work commuters on the roads.

Check out this list of the best and worst times to get behind the wheel!

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car this Thanksgiving holiday

Mon, Nov 25

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM

Tue, Nov 26

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 10:00 AM

Wed, Nov 27

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 10:00 AM

Thu, Nov 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Fri, Nov 29

Worst Travel Time: 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Best Travel Time: After 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov 30

Worst Travel Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 1:00 PM

Sun, Dec 1

Worst Travel Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 1:00 PM

Mon, Dec 2

Worst Travel Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 8:00 AM / After 7:00 PM