Property management company to pay $100,000 for discriminating against DC renters

The Brief A national property management company has been ordered to pay a $100,000 settlement in Washington, D.C. The property management company, Apartment Income REIT LLC (AIR), is accused of discriminating against specific D.C. renters. D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb shared the news on Thursday morning.



A recent lawsuit in D.C. over discrimination against specific renters has resulted in a $100,000 settlement.

AG Brian L. Schwalb shared the news on Thursday morning. The lawsuit alleged that property management company Apartment Income REIT LLC (AIR), refused to rent to people under 24 years old, or to anyone with a felony conviction, in violation of District laws.

AIR, along with multiple related corporate entities, owns and manages one apartment complex in Ward 2 and two apartment complexes in Ward 3.

"Landlords have a right and responsibility to provide their tenants with safe, healthy living spaces—but DC law explicitly prohibits discrimination based on age and certain types of criminal history," said Attorney General Schwalb. "This settlement is the direct result of a tip from a member of the public to our office—and we strongly encourage DC residents to contact us if they have experienced or witnessed illegal housing discrimination."

The Upton Place Apartments and Vaughn Place Apartments in Ward 3, and the Latrobe Apartment Homes in Ward 2, are the three apartment complexes in the District AIR either manages or owns.

An investigation into AIR’s rental practices began after receiving a tip from a member of the public that the Upton Place Apartments website stated that "at least one lease holder must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move-in and reside full-time in the apartment," and that the Upton Place Apartments does not rent to applicants with a felony conviction.



According to officials, under the terms of a settlement agreement, AIR will reform its practices and submit to compliance monitoring, train all D.C. staff on D.C. laws protecting tenants from discrimination, retain written application records and report complaints, and pay $100,000 in civil penalties.